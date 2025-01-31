BSNL's Rs 99 plan challenges Airtel and Vi, offers unlimited voice calling

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 99 recharge plan

The government-owned telecom company, BSNL, has made waves once again with its latest offering, providing much-needed relief to countless mobile users facing exorbitant recharge costs. With its affordable recharge plan, BSNL is putting pressure on private companies, as it rolls out a plan priced at just Rs 99, which includes unlimited free voice calling for its users.

This move has heightened the competition among private telecom companies. Following directives from TRAI, these companies have begun to introduce more affordable voice-only plans, yet BSNL has been ahead of the curve with its existing budget-friendly options. While other service providers still impose hefty charges for voice services, BSNL’s Rs 99 plan stands out as an unbeatable deal.

BSNL Rs 99 recharge plan

In this plan, users not only benefit from unlimited voice calls but also enjoy a validity period of 17 days. The catch? BSNL does not offer data or SMS services with this plan. If you don't need data or text capabilities, this recharge option could be ideal for you. It’s particularly suitable for those who wish to use BSNL as a secondary SIM or keep their number active without incurring high costs.

BSNL's initiative follows TRAI's recent guidelines encouraging telecom providers to introduce affordable plans without data. In addition to the Rs 99 offering, BSNL has also launched a voice and SMS plan priced at Rs 439, which boasts a generous validity of 90 days, allowing unlimited local and STD calls throughout that period. This makes BSNL’s offerings even more attractive for budget-conscious consumers.

In other news, BSNL has launched its direct-to-mobile TV service, BiTV, allowing users to access over 300 live TV channels on their mobile devices at no cost. The service has been rolled out across India following a trial launch in Puducherry last month. In partnership with the OTT aggregator OTT Play, BiTV provides users with access to a range of popular OTT content directly on their smartphones.

