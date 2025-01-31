Google reportedly offers ‘voluntary exit’ to Android, Pixel employees

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google layoffs

Google initiated layoffs as it entered 2024, and although no similar actions have been taken yet in 2025, employees are feeling apprehensive about the future. A recent memo distributed to U.S. employees in the Platforms and Devices team has heightened these concerns. The memo outlined a "voluntary exit program," which guarantees severance for employees who choose to leave their positions voluntarily. This communication came from Rick Osterloh, the senior vice president overseeing the platforms and devices.

Osterloh emphasized in the memo that following the merge of two large organizations the previous year, there is significant momentum within the team. He expressed a desire for employees to remain deeply committed to their mission of building excellent products efficiently. Such voluntary buyouts, however, are often seen as a potential sign of impending layoffs if not enough individuals opt to leave.

In April, Google had combined its Android and hardware teams under Osterloh's leadership, with company executives expressing a belief that this reorganization would expedite the integration of AI features across their products. By October, Alphabet's chief financial officer, Anat Ashkenazi, indicated a focus on achieving "cost efficiencies" throughout the company, suggesting there was always room for further optimization.

Although Google's Pixel phones have not reached the sales figures of competitors like Apple and Samsung, recent reports suggested an upward trend, with the company experiencing its highest-ever quarterly smartphone sales volume in Q3 2024.

Meanwhile, some Google employees have begun circulating a petition urging CEO Sundar Pichai to consider offering voluntary buyouts before making any involuntary layoffs. The petition voiced feelings of insecurity among staff due to ongoing layoffs and highlighted that the company’s strong financial position exacerbates the discomfort associated with losing valued colleagues without clear explanations.

As of now, this voluntary exit program appears to be limited to the Platforms and Devices team, with no indications that it will be extended to other Google divisions, such as those focused on search or the DeepMind AI team.

