BSNL's BiTV service now available nationwide with access to 300+ free TV channels on mobile

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL BiTV launched

BSNL users are now able to enjoy over 300 live TV channels on their mobile devices at no cost. The company has rolled out its direct-to-mobile TV service, BiTV, across India, following a trial launch in Puducherry last month. In collaboration with OTT aggregator OTT Play, this new service gives users access to a variety of popular OTT content right on their smartphones.

The official launch of BiTV was confirmed by BSNL through a post on its official X handle. The company announced that BiTV is now available nationwide, encouraging users to gear up for uninterrupted high-quality content and entertainment whenever and wherever they want.

This initiative was unveiled by BSNL's CMD, A Robert J Ravi. As traditional DTH subscriptions continue to decline in the era of OTT services, BSNL aims to provide a user-friendly way to watch live channels directly on mobile devices.

With BiTV, users can access more than 300 live TV channels, along with movies and web series, all without having to pay an additional fee. This service is completely free for those with a BSNL SIM card.

It’s worth noting that during last year’s India Mobile Congress, the government-owned telecom company announced seven new services, which included IFTV and Direct-to-Mobile (D2M).

BSNL IFTV service

Additionally, BSNL has launched an Internet Protocol-based IFTV service for its broadband users in several states, offering over 500 live TV channels without extra costs or the need for a set-top box. This service has recently been introduced in the Gujarat telecom circle along with Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

A standout feature of IFTV is that it also provides Video on Demand (VoD), and users can easily access this service through the IFTV app, available for download on the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ: Tata Technologies confirms ransomware attack, IT services back online