BSNL's new 150-day plan for under Rs 400 has left Jio, Airtel, Vodafone scrambling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is increasingly challenging private telecommunications companies such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea through its competitively priced recharge plans. The organisation is actively expanding its 4G network and is strategizing the imminent launch of 5G services. BSNL offers various affordable recharge options that feature extended validity periods, thereby providing substantial value to consumers. For instance, BSNL’s plans offer 150 days of service for the same price that private companies charge for a typical 28-day plan.

BSNL Rs 397 recharge plan

The BSNL recharge plan priced at Rs 397 exemplifies this commitment to affordability and consumer satisfaction. This prepaid plan grants users a remarkable validity of 150 days and includes a suite of benefits such as unlimited calling, data, and complimentary SMS services. Such offerings are particularly beneficial for users who utilise BSNL as a secondary SIM.

Within the framework of this plan, users receive unlimited calling capabilities to any mobile network nationwide during the initial 30 days. Additionally, recipients benefit from a daily data allocation of 2GB, after which the data speed will be reduced to 40 kbps, while maintaining connectivity. Furthermore, users are entitled to 100 free SMS messages per day for the first month of service.

In regard to BSNL's advancements in telecommunications, the company has recently unveiled a new logo and slogan, marking a significant rebranding exercise after 24 years. Additionally, BSNL has introduced seven new services and is poised to launch its commercial 4G services nationwide. Plans are also in place to roll out 5G services by June of the following year. To fortify its mobile network infrastructure, BSNL intends to install a total of 100,000 new mobile towers, with over 35,000 already operational.

In other news, in August, BSNL maintained its upward trajectory, emerging as the only telecom provider to gain subscribers. The company welcomed 2.5 million new users, while Jio experienced a loss of 4 million, Airtel faced a decline of 2.4 million, and Vodafone Idea saw a drop of 1.9 million.

