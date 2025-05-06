BSNL's Mother's Day offer gives extra validity on 2 recharge plans BSNL's latest offer is valid for a limited time only. Subscribers need to recharge via the BSNL website to avail extra validity on selected recharge plans.

New Delhi:

BSNL has launched new offers for its subscribers. The latest offers are rolled out on the occasion of Mother's Day. The company is offering extra validity with its two recharge plans for a limited period. With this offer, the company wants to project itself as an affordable alternative to private telecom operators in India. The recharge plans covered under this offer are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499. Here are all the details you need to know.

BSNL Mother's Day offer

As a special gesture on the occasion of Mother's Day, the state-owned telecom operator is offering 380 days of validity with its Rs 1,999 recharge plan. The plan usually provides 365 days of validity. Similarly, the company is offering 365 days of validity with its Rs 1,499 recharge plan, which usually offers 336 days of validity. The special offer is valid from May 7 to May 14. It is worth noting that this offer is only applicable to users recharging via the BSNL website.

Talking about the benefits, the BSNL Rs 1,999 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 600GB data, and 100 SMS per day. Similarly, the Rs 1,499 recharge plan offers 24GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.



