BSNL’s affordable yearly plan with free calling and data under Rs 2000

With rising recharge rates from private telecom companies, BSNL attracts users by offering budget-friendly, long-term prepaid plans that deliver substantial savings. BSNL’s options under Rs 2000 stand out for customers wanting fewer recharges.

Data and SMS

This plan provides 336 days of validity with unlimited calling, 24GB of data, and 100 free SMS per day. It’s ideal for those seeking long-lasting connectivity at a low cost.

BSNL’s 365-day plan

Priced at Rs 1,999, BSNL’s year-long plan will include 600GB of data for the entire year along with unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day, along with 30 days of BSNL Tunes.

These plans help users save with dependable, extended data and call options.

To meet the demand for affordable, long-term options, BSNL has introduced a new annual recharge plan priced at just Rs 1,198. This plan is ideal for users who are looking for yearly connectivity, without the hassle of recharging repeatedly.

This plan offers 365 days of validity with free calling and enjoys an uninterrupted network experience.

