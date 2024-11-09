Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. BSNL’s affordable yearly plan with free calling and data under Rs 2000

BSNL’s affordable yearly plan with free calling and data under Rs 2000

BSNL has been offering the most affordable and economical plans for its users which could help you to escape from the hustle of recharging your prepaid number every month. Here is the 365-day recharge plan under Rs 2000 which could last for 12 months.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2024 13:21 IST
BSNL
Image Source : BSNL BSNL

With rising recharge rates from private telecom companies, BSNL attracts users by offering budget-friendly, long-term prepaid plans that deliver substantial savings. BSNL’s options under Rs 2000 stand out for customers wanting fewer recharges.

Data and SMS

This plan provides 336 days of validity with unlimited calling, 24GB of data, and 100 free SMS per day. It’s ideal for those seeking long-lasting connectivity at a low cost.

BSNL’s 365-day plan

Priced at Rs 1,999, BSNL’s year-long plan will include 600GB of data for the entire year along with unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day, along with 30 days of BSNL Tunes.

These plans help users save with dependable, extended data and call options.

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G tower installation starts in key Delhi areas: Details here

The long wait for high-speed internet is finally going to end soon as the government working towards commencing to establish its 5G network in the country. This development has further surfaced as the company prepares to install 5G towers across prime locations in the country.

BSNL announces 5G expansion plans

BSNL has recently unveiled plans to establish 1,876 tower sites for the 5G network and has further started tender work for the project. Companies who are interested in installing these towers must submit bids by November 22 (2024), along with a deposit of Rs 50 lakh in advance. This step further marks a significant push by the government-backed telecom provider which will help to bring high-speed connectivity to its vast user base.

 

Yearly plan worth Rs 1,198

To meet the demand for affordable, long-term options, BSNL has introduced a new annual recharge plan priced at just Rs 1,198. This plan is ideal for users who are looking for yearly connectivity, without the hassle of recharging repeatedly. 

This plan offers 365 days of validity with free calling and enjoys an uninterrupted network experience.

ALSO READ: How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?

To combat the growing wave of fake and fraud calls impersonating police officials, bank officials or more, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in partnership with major banks, have come up with the rule of prefixing 160. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement