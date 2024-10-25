Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL’s most affordable 365-day plan, which could challenge Jio and Airtel

BSNL, a Government-owned telecom service provider has been making waves with its new budget-friendly annual plans, which are designed to attract users looking for long validity without breaking the bank. Private telecom service providers have already raised the prices of Jio and Airtel plans, on that side, BSNL’s move to introduce low-cost recharge options is expected to draw more users to its expanding 4G network.

BSNL’s budget-friendly annual plan

To meet the demand for affordable, long-term options, BSNL has introduced a new annual recharge plan priced at just Rs 1,198. This plan is ideal for users who are looking for yearly connectivity, without the hassle of recharging repeatedly.

This plan offers 365 days of validity with free calling and enjoys an uninterrupted network experience.

Data and SMS benefits

The Rs 1,198 plan further includes a data allowance of 36GB which will be valid for a year. This makes it an average of 3GB of high-speed data per month. Also, with data, users will further receive 30 free SMS per day, enabling them to stay connected even if data limits are reached.

Higher data plan option for heavy users

For users who require more data, BSNL offers a higher-tier plan priced at Rs 1,999.

This option provides 600GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS daily, with a validity of 336 days.

Although it’s not a full-year plan, it further offers significant data and messaging benefits for power users at an affordable price.

Affordable long-term plans amid rising competition

BSNL’s latest plans further provides excellent value, especially as private telecom companies hike prices. With long validity and budget-friendly rates, BSNL’s annual recharge options cater to customers looking for reliable connectivity without frequent recharge worries.

