Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 5G tower installation starts in key Delhi areas: Details here

If you are a BSNL user, then here is a piece of exciting news for those who are waiting for 5G to arrive. The long wait for high-speed internet is finally going to end soon as the government working towards commencing to establish its 5G network in the country. This development has further surfaced as the company prepares to install 5G towers across prime locations in the country.

BSNL announces 5G expansion plans

BSNL has recently unveiled plans to establish 1,876 tower sites for the 5G network and has further started tender work for the project. Companies who are interested in installing these towers must submit bids by November 22 (2024), along with a deposit of Rs 50 lakh in advance. This step further marks a significant push by the government-backed telecom provider which will help to bring high-speed connectivity to its vast user base.

Image Source : FILEBSNL 5G tower installation starts in key Delhi areas: Details here

Delhi to get BSNL 5G services first

BSNL aims to launch 5G services in Delhi, beginning with key areas like Minto Road, Chanakyapuri, and Connaught Place. The launch is anticipated around Makar Sankranti next year, and the company is inviting OEMs to partner in delivering high-speed 5G connectivity. The initial phase will feature two types of providers: a primary 5G-as-a-service provider and a secondary 5GaaS provider.

What to expect from BSNL 5G

With its 5G rollout, BSNL aims to support up to 100,000 customers initially. The network will enable services such as mobile broadband, voice and video calling, data transfer, and ultra-low latency communication. The 5G network, powered by a 3.5 GHz mid-band frequency, promises smooth, lag-free connectivity at affordable prices, making it a valuable addition for BSNL users.

Strategic partnerships to support 5G network

To expedite the deployment, BSNL has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ITI Limited, with an investment of approximately Rs 19,000 crore. Interestingly, BSNL’s existing 4G towers have been designed to facilitate easy conversion to 5G, further speeding up the transition to next-gen connectivity.

ALSO READ: How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?

ALSO READ: 3 Mobile settings you should turn off IMMEDIATELY for more privacy