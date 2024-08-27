BSNL offers 150 days of validity with 4G data, free calling for Rs 397

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL recharge plan

Following the recent increase in mobile tariffs by private telecom companies, hundreds of thousands of users have switched to BSNL. The state-owned company is taking advantage of this situation to compete with private operators. BSNL is gearing up for a nationwide rollout of its 4G services. In this year's budget, the government has also announced a fund of Rs 83,000 crore to revitalise BSNL. Its 4G services are currently available in many major cities and telecom circles across the country. Additionally, the company has installed over 25,000 new 4G towers.

BSNL is currently offering affordable plans that are not available with Jio, Airtel, or Vi. One such plan offered by BSNL costs Rs 397 and provides a validity of 5 months, equivalent to 150 days. This plan is specially designed for users who use BSNL as a secondary number.

BSNL Rs 397 prepaid recharge plan

With this recharge plan, users can enjoy free incoming calls for 150 days. The plan offers unlimited free calling to any number in the country for the first 30 days. Additionally, users can enjoy free nationwide roaming. However, after 30 days, users will need to top-up for outgoing calls, while incoming calls will continue for 150 days.

The plan also includes a daily 2GB data allowance for the first 30 days, after which unlimited data is available at a speed of 40kbps. Furthermore, users are provided with 100 free SMS daily for the first 30 days.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a government-owned telecom service provider operating in Delhi and Mumbai, has finalised a deal with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to introduce 4G services to its users. Under a 10-year agreement, MTNL aims to enhance network services, providing improved 4G connectivity to its user base. The decision to offer 4G services comes after both MTNL and BSNL delayed their entry into the 4G market.

