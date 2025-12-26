BSNL new year surprise: New plan with 3GB daily data, free calls launched at Rs 8 per day BSNL is celebrating the New Year by gifting its users a brand-new long-term prepaid plan. For one flat rate, users get a full year of validity packed with unlimited talk time, daily data, and exclusive perks.

New Delhi:

To kick off the New Year, BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. Starting today (December 26), this plan gives you a whole year of service. In addition to this, during the holiday season, BSNL is also providing special bonus data for various prepaid plans to make things even more fun for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

BSNL new Rs 2,799 annual plan

BSNL India announced the launch of this new plan via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Priced at Rs 2,799, the plan is designed for users seeking long-term connectivity. Key benefits include:

Validity: 365 days.

Calling: Unlimited voice calls across India, including free national roaming.

Data: 3GB of high-speed data per day.

SMS: 100 free SMS daily.

Comparison: Rs 2,799 vs Rs 2,399 Plan

BSNL also offers an annual plan for Rs 2,399 that gives you unlimited calling for one whole year. Recently, they introduced a new plan for Rs 2,799 that offers even better benefits, especially if you need a lot of internet data. For just Rs 400 more, this plan gives you an extra 1GB of data every day, which totals to 365GB over the entire year.This means you're only paying about Rs 1.10 for each additional gigabyte of data. So, if you rely heavily on data, the new plan could be a great choice.

Special new year bonus offers

In addition to the new launch, BSNL has introduced festive data bonuses for current subscribers:

Rs 2,399 Plan Bonus: From December 15 to January 31, 2026, users recharging with this plan will receive 2.5GB per day (up from the usual 2GB).

Daily data top-ups: BSNL is also offering 0.5GB of extra data per day on its popular Rs 225, Rs 347, and Rs 485 plans, providing more value to short-term users during the holiday season.

BSNL Christmas Bonanza offer

BSNL has also launched a special "Christmas Bonanza" offer. For just Rs 1, new customers can enjoy 30 days of mobile service. This deal includes a free SIM card, unlimited calls to any number, 100 text messages every day, and 2GB of data each day to use on the internet. This offer is available only until December 31, 2025.

