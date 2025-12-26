Google’s hidden pranks: Type these words to see your screen do something amazing Google has integrated several hidden features into its search engine that transform your display when certain words are entered. These intentional 'pranks' offer a fun experience for users; you can test them out on either a mobile device or a desktop.

New Delhi:

Google is the most well-known search engine in the world, making it simple for people to find information online. Google also adds a fun twist to its search engine. They often surprise users with colorful and creative pictures, known as Doodles, that celebrate special occasions like holidays or important anniversaries. In addition, if you type certain words or numbers into the search box, you might discover entertaining hidden features that create lively animations on your computer or phone.

Sometimes, people might think these playful effects are problems with their devices or websites, however, there's no need to be concerned. These fun visual effects are only temporary and will go back to normal if you refresh the page or open a new window. Google includes these just to entertain and play little jokes on its users.

Try these hidden Google Search prompts:

Do a barrel roll: If you type "do a barrel roll" into Google Search and hit enter, your entire screen will perform a full 360-degree rotation. It might look like your display has lost its mind, but it will stabilize and return to normal after a couple of spins.

Askew: Typing "askew" into Google Search or the Chrome address bar will cause the search results page to tilt slightly. The entire layout will appear crooked or off-center. As soon as you search for a different term, the screen will straighten out.

67: Typing the number "67" into the search bar triggers a subtle "vibration" effect, causing your screen to shake briefly. During this time, it may feel difficult to type or interact with the search bar, but the effect subsides after a few seconds.

John Cena: When you search for "John Cena," a small hand animation will appear at the bottom of the screen. Clicking this icon triggers a dramatic animation—complete with his signature theme music—and the screen may briefly go blank or display visual effects. Refreshing the page or switching tabs will immediately restore your screen.

