Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 26, 2025: Several items available for free Garena has released a new set of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, offering players the chance to acquire premium items such as Gloo Walls and Emotes at no cost.

New Delhi:

The redeem codes released today for Free Fire MAX allow players to claim various free in-game items, including Gloo Walls and Emotes. These items help players progress through the game and improve their competitive rankings.

However, players should act quickly: these Garena-issued codes are time-sensitive and restricted to the first 500 users. Furthermore, the codes are region-specific and will only function within their designated server locations.

The Current State of Free Fire in India

Following the 2022 ban of the standard Free Fire app in India, the community transitioned to the enhanced Free Fire MAX version. While the core gameplay remains identical between the two, the MAX version offers significantly upgraded graphics. Fans are also closely monitoring reports of a potential relaunch under the title Free Fire India, though an official release date remains highly anticipated.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 26, 2025:

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF2VC3DENRF5

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFEV0SQPFDZ9

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FFX4QKNFSM9Y

FFXMTK9QFFX9

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes

To claim your rewards, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Site: Navigate to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log In: Sign in using the social media account linked to your Free Fire ID (Facebook, Google, X, etc.). Access the Portal: Once logged in, locate the redemption banner or text box. Enter the Code: Copy and paste a code from the list above into the text field and click Confirm. Claim Rewards: Upon successful redemption, rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India; however, Free Fire MAX remains available. Because codes are region-locked and limited by usage count, you may encounter an error if a code has expired or is not valid for your specific region.

ALSO READ: Gmail users can now change their mail address: Google rolls out new feature, here's how to do it