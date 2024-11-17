BSNL leverages satellite tech to launch 4G network in Lahaul and Spiti's extreme cold conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G saturatuion projct

BSNL is swiftly expanding its 4G network across India. Currently, the state-owned telecom company has set up nearly 50,000 4G sites and aims to reach a total of 100,000 sites by mid-2025. The company is making all the efforts to connect even remote villages of the country under its 4G saturation project. Recently, it unveiled its first 4G saturation site using Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology in the remote Rarik village of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, operating even in challenging conditions at -6°C.

For those unfamiliar, VSATs are compact ground stations that transmit and receive data, voice, and video signals via satellite communication networks. They play a vital role in relaying information to terminals and hubs globally, accommodating both narrowband and broadband data needs.

The costs for these initiatives are being funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi, formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund. BSNL is utilising domestically developed technology to enhance its 4G network across the country.

Meanwhile, BSNL has officially launched its pioneering Direct-to-Device satellite connectivity service. This initiative, announced by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), marks India's first-ever satellite-to-device communication service, developed in collaboration with the US-based communications technology firm Viasat.

The new service is specifically designed to enhance connectivity in remote areas, enabling users to stay connected even in isolated locations. The DoT made this announcement through a post on X (formerly Twitter), following BSNL's initial unveiling at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

While satellite connectivity has previously been utilised for emergency and military purposes, this service represents the first instance of such technology being made available for regular users in India, distinguishing it from previous innovations like Apple’s satellite SOS feature for iPhone.

BSNL's satellite service aims to support individuals in challenging environments with limited network access. Whether trekking in the Spiti Valley or residing in a rural area, users will now have the ability to connect with family and friends even in situations where cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable.

ALSO READ: Starlink satellite internet equipments explained, how it differs from Jio AirFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber setup