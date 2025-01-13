BSNL introduces 90-day plan: Keep your SIM active for just Rs 2 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 90-day recharge plan

BSNL's West Bengal telecom circle has revealed new mobile tariffs set to take effect on January 1, 2025. The company shared the updated list of prepaid and postpaid plans on its official X handle. Many of BSNL’s recharge options are consistent across various telecom circles in the country, meaning you can enjoy these benefits no matter where you are.

One notable offering is BSNL's 90-day plan, priced at just Rs 201, which translates to roughly Rs 2 per day. This plan caters to users seeking a budget-friendly option and provides a validity of 90 days.

With this plan, users receive 300 minutes for calls to any number in India, alongside a total of 6GB of data and 99 free SMS. It's specifically designed for customers in GP2 (Grace Period 2), which includes those whose SIM validity has lapsed between 8 to 165 days.

For regular users, the 90-day plan is available at Rs 411. This plan features unlimited free calls to any network across India, along with free national roaming. Additionally, users can enjoy 2GB of daily data and 100 free SMS, making it a comprehensive choice for mobile users.

In other news, Jio has launched a new recharge plan priced at Rs 49. This plan allows users to access unlimited data, which is advantageous for those who exceed their daily data allowance. It is part of Jio's range of data packs aimed at accommodating various customer preferences.

The Rs 49 plan is positioned as an economical option. It provides unlimited data, subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) that limits usage to a total of 25GB. The plan is valid for one day, becoming inactive after 24 hours. Should users exhaust the 25GB limit, internet speeds will decrease to 40Kbps.

This new offering may influence the competitive landscape among service providers such as Airtel, VI, and BSNL, prompting them to adjust their pricing strategies in response to Jio's plan.

