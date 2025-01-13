iPhone 15 available for less than Rs 35,000 in Republic Day Sale

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 discount

Great news for those looking to buy an iPhone in 2025! The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped once again, making it available at its lowest price ever. With the Republic Day 2025 around the corner, e-commerce websites are rolling out fantastic deals on smartphones, and Amazon is no exception, offering significant discounts on various variants of the iPhone 15. If you strike while the iron's hot, you could save a bundle!

Apple iPhones are renowned for their exceptional build quality and top-notch safety features. If you value data privacy, iPhones could be the perfect choice in the smartphone market. For anyone who has been contemplating an iPhone purchase, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. One of the standout aspects of this offer is that, alongside substantial flat discounts, there are numerous additional promotions available.

iPhone 15 discount on Amazon

The iPhone 15 is now listed on Amazon for Rs 69,900. As part of the Republic Day celebration, the ecommerce website is offering a generous 18 percent discount, allowing you to snag it for just Rs 57,499. If you're working with a tighter budget, worry not—there’s an option to bring it home on a monthly EMI of Rs 2,788.

Beyond these appealing deals, shopping with an SBI Bank card will earn you an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Plus, there’s the potential for significant savings through exchange offers. You can save up to Rs 22,800 by trading in your old smartphone, although the exchange value will ultimately depend on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 15 specifications:

It boasts an aluminum frame complemented by a sleek glass back panel. For durability, this smartphone has an IP68 rating. Under the hood, it’s powered by the impressive A16 Bionic chipset built on 4nm technology, ensuring top-tier performance.

The device comes with up to 6GB of RAM and storage options reaching 512GB. For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual-camera setup with 48 + 12 megapixel sensors, while a 12-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

