Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets massive Rs 78,000 discount during Republic Day Sale

Samsung has once again significantly slashed the price of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, as part of the Republic Day Sale dubbed as Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon. Currently, this premium phone is available for Rs 78,000 less than its original price. Equipped with a remarkable 200MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, this device also features AI capabilities. Buyers can take advantage of bank discounts and no-cost EMI options when purchasing this smartphone, along with additional savings through old phone exchanges.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G price reduced by Rs 78,000

After launching at Rs 1,49,999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now offered in various storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, all with 12GB of RAM. The base variant, with 256GB storage, is currently priced at Rs 73,999. Moreover, customers can avail Rs 2,000 coupon on Amazon. These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 71,999.

In addition to this, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 28,750 off in exchange to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra highlights

This smartphone features a stunning 6.81-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, supporting an impressive resolution of up to 3088 x 1440 pixels. It boasts an LTPO 120Hz high refresh rate along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the phone efficiently utilizes its 12GB of RAM and can be configured with up to 1TB of internal storage.

The S-Pen support adds to its versatility, while its robust 5000mAh battery ensures longevity. Users can benefit from both 45W wired and wireless charging capabilities. Operating on OneUI 5 based on Android 13, it guarantees a smooth user experience.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a quad-camera setup on the back, highlighted by a 200MP main camera that supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Complementing this are additional lenses: a 10MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, and another 10MP telephoto. For selfies and video calls, there’s a dedicated 12MP front-facing camera, making this phone an all-around photography powerhouse.

