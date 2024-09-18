BSNL intensifies competition, offers free 4G data with its affordable 84-day recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 599 recharge plan

BSNL has once again gained prominence following the recent tariff hike by private telecom operators in India. Airtel, Jio, and Vi recently raised their mobile tariff by up to 15 percent on average. This compelled many telecom subscribers in the country to switch to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned telecom operator also capitalised on the situation and sped up its 4G rollout to attract more subscribers. If you are a BSNL subscriber or are planning to switch to BSNL, here is some good news for you. The company has introduced a new offer with its Rs 599 recharge plan. Here are all the details you need to know.

BSNL Rs 599 recharge plan offer

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 599 and is valid for 84 days. Subscribers will get unlimited local and STD voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. In terms of data, this recharge plan offers 3GB of data per day for 84 days. This amounts to Rs 7.13 per day making it the most affordable 3GB 4G data recharge plan in the country.

To further sweeten the deal for its subscribers, BSNL is offering 3GB of additional 4G data with this recharge plan to its customers on recharging via the BSNL Selfcare app.

BSNL Selfcare app

The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for users to download. After installing the app, users need to sign-in to the app using their BSNL mobile number and OTP.

From the bottom tab, select ‘Recharge’ and tap on ‘Browse pack’ to select Rs 599 recharge plan and get 3GB of additional data.

Image Source : BSNL SELFCARE APPBSNL Rs 599 recharge plan

Meanwhile, MTNL users can expect superfast connectivity soon, following BSNL's recent upgrades to its mobile towers. Alongside BSNL's efforts, MTNL, the state-owned telecom company serving Delhi and Mumbai, is also preparing to roll out 4G service. Moreover, the government company is gearing up to introduce its 5G service. The Department of Telecommunications has initiated testing of MTNL's 5G service, with the official handle sharing a screenshot of the testing, showcasing MTNL's 5G network in action.

