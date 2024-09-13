BSNL-MTNL users rejoice, DoT begins 5G testing, superfast speeds on the horizon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL-MTNL 5G

After BSNL, now MTNL users are also going to get superfast connectivity soon. BSNL is currently upgrading its mobile towers and at the same time, MTNL, the state-owned telecom company present in Delhi and Mumbai, is also going to provide 4G service soon. Not only this, the government company is also going to start its 5G service soon. The Department of Telecommunications has started testing MTNL's 5G service. The Department of Telecommunications shared a screenshot of the testing of MTNL's 5G service from its official handle, where MTNL's 5G network can be seen.

The Department of Telecommunications stated in its post that this is a completely Made in India 5G service, using equipment made in India. Like BSNL, MTNL's 5G service is being tested by the government institution C-DoT.

C-DoT recently conducted a test of BSNL's 5G on its campus, during which Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a video call on BSNL's 5G network. The Union Minister also posted a video of this on his official social media platform. In the post, the Union Minister discussed conducting a BSNL 5 G-enabled call trial and tagged BSNL. This trial of BSNL's 5G service has been done on the C-DoT campus.

Offers for trials have been received from multiple companies, including Tata Consultancy Service, Lekha Wireless, Suktha Consulting, Coral Telecom, Amantya Technologies, Velemani, W4S Labs, VVDN, Galore Networks, and Bharat RN Consortium. However, no company has been offered the trial yet.

BSNL's 5G service trial is being conducted at the C-DoT campus, an agency of the Department of Telecommunications. The central government has allocated 700MHz, 2200MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz spectrum bands to BSNL to start 5G service. Currently, BSNL is trialing the 5G service on the 700MHz spectrum band.

Meanwhile, BSNL plans to install 100,000 mobile towers for 4G service across the country, with 75,000 towers expected to be installed by the end of this month. However, some users are still unable to access BSNL's 4G network, and the issue could be related to their smartphones.

