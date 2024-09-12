BSNL Rs 999 vs Rs 997 recharge plan: Rs 2 can make huge difference; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 999 vs Rs 997 recharge plan

BSNL has been in the spotlight lately after major telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, increased their recharge plans. These telecom companies raised their prepaid and postpaid tariff plans by up to 15 percent on average, effective from July 3. In light of this, many subscribers are switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans that also offer extended validity. If you are a BSNL subscriber or considering switching to BSNL, the state-owned company offers two recharge plans with a Rs 2 price difference but significant differences in benefits. Here are all the details you need to know about BSNL Rs 997 and Rs 999 recharge plans.

BSNL Rs 999 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 999 and comes with 200 days of validity. The plan offers unlimited voice calling. However, this plan does not come with any data or free SMS benefits which are common with all affordable recharge plans these days.

BSNL Rs 997 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs. 997 and comes with 160 days of validity. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. Users also get 2GB of data per day for 160 days with this recharge plan. Additionally, the plan includes complimentary benefits such as Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon, Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, and Lystn Podcast.

BSNL Rs 999 vs Rs 997 recharge plan: Which is the best?

Clearly, the Rs 997 recharge plan is the best as it offers unlimited voice calling with 2GB daily data and 100 free SMS per day. Such benefits are not available with Rs 999 which only offers unlimited calling for 200 days.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched its 4G services nationwide and is currently testing its live TV services. The installation of wireless live TV services through BSNL FTTH in Madhya Pradesh is now complete. This service is currently being offered for free to consumers in Madhya Pradesh as part of the testing phase. This service is the first of its kind in the country, and the testing is being initiated in Madhya Pradesh. BSNL's live TV services can be accessed through a new app available for download from the Google Play Store.

