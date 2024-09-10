BSNL 4G not working? Your smartphone might be the problem; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G

BSNL is set to launch its 4G service nationwide. The government-owned telecom company has upgraded its mobile towers to 4G in many telecom circles and major cities. BSNL plans to install 1 lakh mobile towers for 4G service across the country, with 75 thousand towers expected to be installed by the end of this month. However, some users are still unable to access BSNL's 4G network and their smartphone could be a reason for this. Here’s why?

BSNL has been allotted two spectrum bands - 700MHz and 2100MHz - for its 4G service by the Department of Telecommunications. The company is initially launching its 4G service using these two spectrum bands. However, the 2100MHz band has limited capacity, which may cause network access issues for users. The 700MHz band, although primarily designated for 5G service, has been allocated to BSNL for 4G and 5G service as well.

Currently, the mobile device ecosystem for the 700MHz spectrum band has not been fully developed for 4G and 5G services. Only Reliance Jio has acquired the 700MHz band, but has not yet utilised it for 5G service.

The Department of Telecommunications is aware of the limitations of the 700MHz spectrum band. As a result, it has urged mobile device manufacturers to ensure that 4G devices are compatible with BSNL's 700MHz or B28 band. Both the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry have sent advisories to smartphone companies, requesting them to include the 700 MHz band in the production of upcoming 4G smartphones.

This implies that BSNL users may require a 5G smartphone to properly access the 4G network.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched its 4G services nationwide and has initiated testing for its live TV services. The installation of wireless live TV services through BSNL FTTH in Madhya Pradesh has been successfully completed. Currently, this service is being offered to consumers in Madhya Pradesh for free as part of the testing phase. This marks the first-of-its-kind service in the country, and the testing is being conducted in Madhya Pradesh. BSNL live TV services are accessible through a new app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ: BSNL's Rs 184 offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling, more for 28 days