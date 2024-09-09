After BSNL 4G, Live TV service under testing in THIS state: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL Live TV

After rolling out its 4G services across the country, BSNL has now started testing its live TV services. The installation of wireless live TV services through BSNL FTTH in Madhya Pradesh has been completed. Currently, this service is being offered to consumers in Madhya Pradesh for free as a part of the testing phase. This marks the first of its kind service in the country, and the testing is being initiated in Madhya Pradesh. BSNL live TV services are available through a new app which is available for download on the Google Play Store. Here are all the details you need to know about BSNL Live TV service.

BSNL Live TV service

The testing of wireless live TV through FTTH has commenced in Madhya Pradesh. Consumers with BSNL FTTH connection and an Android Smart TV (version 10 or above) can avail this free live TV service. The service can be accessed through an app using WiFi on the BSNL FTTH connection.

How to use BSNL Live TV service

To get started, consumers need to download the app from the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.streaming.bsnllivetv

After installing the app, users then place a missed call to mobile number 9424700333.

Once the consumer's number is registered through the missed call, BSNL Live TV will be installed on their TV.

It is worth noting that during this testing phase, no additional data charges will be imposed on the consumer, and no data will be deducted from their FTTH plan.

Meanwhile, BSNL earlier launched its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service through fibre optics, priced at just Rs 130 per month, making it very competitive. This service removes the necessity for a traditional set-top box, which makes it a cost-effective choice for viewers.

ALSO READ: BSNL OTT benefits: ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, more starting at just Rs 49