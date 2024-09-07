BSNL's Rs 184 offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling, more for 28 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge plan

BSNL has emerged as a popular telecom brand recently after the price hike from major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi. These operators have hiked their both postpaid and prepaid tariff by up to 15 percent on average. BSNL has many affordable recharge plans that offer unlimited calling, high-speed internet and more. Here are details about the BSNL Rs 184 recharge plan that offers 1GB data per day.

BSNL Rs 184 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 184 and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. In addition to this, this recharge plan also offers 1GB high-speed data for 28 days. Subscribers will also get free BSNL Tunes with this recharge plan.

BSNL also has a recharge plan that is priced at Rs. 118 and offers 20 days of validity. Subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling with this recharge plan. In addition to this, it offers 10GB of high-speed data. This recharge plan also includes access to Hardy Games, Arena Games, Gameon Astrotell, Gameium, Lystn Podcast, Zing Music, and WOW Entertainment.

Meanwhile, BSNL and MTNL are gearing up to share exciting news with their millions of users. The public sector company has posted a video on its social media platforms, hinting at a potential challenge to private telecom companies. The video promises superfast connectivity in the near future and highlights BSNL's ongoing efforts to upgrade over 25,000 mobile towers. They also plan to introduce 4G towers in new locations.

BSNL India has shared a 14-second video teasing the arrival of superfast connectivity and featuring a user making a video call using BSNL's network. The company aims to provide improved connectivity to its users and plans to install 100,000 mobile towers.

