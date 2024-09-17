This BSNL 4G recharge plan offers 2GB daily data for less than Rs 7 per day for 75 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G recharge plan

Jio launched 4G services in India with bundled recharge plans, combining talk time and data, which was a departure from the previous practice of selling them separately. This move had a significant impact on other telecom operators, especially BSNL, which lost millions of subscribers over the years. However, following a recent price hike, BSNL has garnered attention due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned company has also accelerated its 4G rollout in response to the situation to attract more subscribers.

BSNL's 4G services are now available in many locations across the country, and the company aims to achieve nationwide rollout by mid-2025. For BSNL subscribers or those considering switching to BSNL, there is a 4G recharge plan that offers 2GB of daily data for 75 days at less than Rs 7 per day. Here are all the details you need to know.

BSNL Rs 499 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 499 and is valid for 75 days. This recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMS daily for free. Users also get 2GB daily data for 75 days with this recharge plan. In addition to this, users will also get 3GB extra data with this recharge plan.

Meanwhile, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that BSNL plans to deploy 100,000 4G towers by mid-2025, with 25,000 villages set to have telecom connectivity by the same time. The minister emphasised that villages without telecom and mobile internet will be connected by BSNL.

Although BSNL aims to install 75,000 4G sites by Diwali 2024, only 25,000 have been installed so far. India is dedicated to developing its own 4G network, and BSNL is leading the way in indigenous 4G development while also testing 5G. TCS, along with C-DoT and Tejas Networks, is providing the technological support for BSNL's 4G rollout. Jio has made progress with its 5G technology but still depends on external vendors for its 4G infrastructure.

