BSNL delights its users, extends 3GB daily data offer till January 31 BSNL is kicking off the New Year by delighting its subscribers once again. The state-owned telecom giant has increased the data benefits on its affordable Rs 225 plan and officially extended this special offer until January 31.

New Delhi:

BSNL has brought great news to nearly one crore of its subscribers by extending its Christmas and New Year promotional offers until January 31, 2026. Under this extension, BSNL is offering 3GB of daily data on its most affordable high-data plan, which typically provides 2.5GB per day. The announcement was made via the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. While the extension is confirmed for the base plan, the company has yet to clarify if the extra data benefits will continue for its other three promotional plans.

Details of the festive offer

Originally, BSNL introduced a "Holiday Bonanza" providing 0.5GB of additional daily data on four specific recharge plans. Although this offer was initially set to expire on January 4, the following plans were part of the promotion:

STV 225

STV 347

STV 485

PV 2399

Each of these prepaid vouchers includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS daily.

The STV 225 plan extension

The primary focus of the extension is the Rs 225 prepaid plan.

Data Boost: Users who recharge with this plan before January 31 will receive 3GB of high-speed data daily, up from the standard 2.5GB.

Validity: The plan remains valid for 30 days.

Additional Perks: Includes unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS.

Other promotional plans

BSNL’s other popular plans—STV 347, STV 485, and PV 2399—typically offer 2GB of daily data but were upgraded to 3GB per day during the initial festive window.

STV 347: Offers a 50-day validity.

STV 485: Provides a 72-day validity.

PV 2399: A long-term annual plan with 365-day validity.

While these plans currently offer excellent value, subscribers are advised to check the BSNL Selfcare app for the latest status on their specific data bonuses, as the official extension specifically highlighted the Rs 225 voucher.

