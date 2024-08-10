BSNL brings good old days back, offers 90 days of validity for Rs 91

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge

BSNL is currently leading in offering cheap recharge plans compared to Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. While the other telecom companies have increased their prices, BSNL continues to offer plans at the old rates, prompting many people to consider switching to BSNL. BSNL is well-known for its affordable recharge plans, featuring several options priced at less than Rs 100. The company provides long validity at the lowest prices to its millions of users across the country.

Despite having fewer users compared to private telecom companies, BSNL competes strongly in terms of plan offerings, spanning from short-term to high-cost options. One particular BSNL plan, priced at just Rs 91, offers users 90 days of validity, making it an attractive option for BSNL customers.

BSNL Rs 91 prepaid recharge plan

This Rs 91 plan stands out as there is currently no other plan from any telecom company offering 90 days of validity at such a low rate. Users who want to keep their SIM active for an extended period at a minimal cost can benefit from this plan.

Apart from 90 days of validity, this plan offers voice calls at 15p/min, data at 1p/MB and SMS at 25p/sms. If users wish to make calls or use data, they will need to purchase a talk time voucher or data vouchers separately, which are also available at very affordable prices.

Meanwhile, BSNL offers a noteworthy plan priced at Rs 107, which is ideal for users with moderate data needs. Unlike other providers that typically offer 20-28 days of validity, this plan extends the validity to 35 days. Instead of unlimited calls, users get 200 calling minutes that can be used across all networks. However, it's important to note that the data allowance in this plan is limited to 3GB for the entire 35-day period, making it less suitable for heavy data users.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G: How to check signal strength, speed, latency without using SIM