BSNL 4G: How to check signal strength, speed, latency without using SIM

BSNL 4G: In today's era, mobile phones have become a necessity for almost everyone. Many essential tasks such as banking, online payments, entertainment, ticket booking, education, and online shopping are conducted through mobile phones. To ensure the smooth performance of these tasks, a strong and stable network connection is crucial. However, network issues, such as poor signal strength or frequent outages, can lead to various problems. Fortunately, there are methods to easily check the strength of your mobile network.

Using dedicated apps, you can check the strength of your mobile network, also known as signal strength. Apps such as Opensignal allow you to determine the strength of different network providers such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel, or Vodafone Idea in your area.

By installing and setting up the Opensignal app, you can access features to check network speed, verify network presence, identify the available SIM network in your area, and determine the source of the mobile signal. You can easily discover the strength and presence of different companies' network signals in your area. Additionally, this app provides a map of your area, with a green dot indicating the availability of a network.

Opensignal's "All Operator" option enables you to conveniently check the networks of Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and VI. If you're considering purchasing a new SIM card, utilising this app can provide accurate information about network coverage.

How to check BSNL 4G signal strength, download speed, upload speed, and latency

Step 1: Download and install Opensignal app on your smartphone

Step 2: Setup the app

Step 3: To check BSNL 4G signal strength, on the home screen of the app, tap on the pin arrow in the bottom menu

Step 4: On the top menu, select BSNL and from the ‘Type’ column select 4G

Step 5: The map will have green dots for good strength and red for weak points. It will also show you the download, upload, and latency at your location.

