BSNL 5G rollout imminent: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announces timeline The Union Communications Minister has recently provided an update on the timeline for its launch. Users can look forward to accessing BSNL's 5G service very soon.

The anticipation for BSNL's 5G service is nearing its conclusion, as new developments have emerged regarding the state-owned telecom company. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has provided a significant update on BSNL's 5G rollout. Currently, mobile towers are being established nationwide to strengthen BSNL’s 4G network, with over 75,000 new 4G towers already operational. In the next one to two months, an additional 100,000 4G towers will be installed, paving the way for the introduction of BSNL's 5G service.

Is BSNL 5G service on the horizon for June?

Minister Scindia has confirmed that all 100,000 4G sites for BSNL are expected to be up and running by May to June 2025. Following this, the transition from 4G to 5G will begin, likely starting in June. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared this update through its official X handle. It’s worth noting that last year, the government allocated over Rs 80,000 crores to help rejuvenate Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

These funds are aimed at enhancing BSNL’s network infrastructure. The company is swiftly upgrading its network, phasing out 3G services in areas where it operates, to free up spectrum for 4G and 5G usage. Currently, BSNL’s 4G services are available across all telecom circles in the country, and the company is actively working to expand its 4G presence through the installation of additional towers. With improvements in the network, users from private telecom operators may find themselves switching over to BSNL.

An increase in users is on the cards

Following the hike in recharge plans from private telecom companies last July, many users shifted their numbers to BSNL. Between July and September, thousands of users ported to BSNL each month. The plans offered by this government telecom provider are significantly more affordable compared to those of private players, and BSNL has no plans to raise their prices. Given the enhancements in network quality, we can expect a notable rise in BSNL's user base in the near future.

