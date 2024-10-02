BSNL 4G mobiles coming in partnership with Karbonn, aims to compete with Jio Bharat 4G phones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G handset

BSNL has gained a lot of new subscribers after the recent tariff hike by private telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. The company offers the most affordable recharge plans in the country due to which new subscribers are taking interest in its services. The state-owned telco has also paced up its 4G rollout to attract new subscribers. As most of the telecom users in rural areas still use feature phones, BSNL has announced a new service for these users.

As per a post by the company on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles to launch an exclusive SIM handset bundling offer under the Bharat 4G companion policy. These new handsets will compete with Jio Bharat 4G feature phone and will provide high-speed connectivity at an affordable price.

With these handsets, users will not need expensive smartphones to use BSNL 4G services. The company signed a MoU with Karbonn Mobiles on its foundation day (October 1).

"With the signing of a landmark MoU, BSNL and KarbonnMobiles to introduce an exclusive SIM handset bundling offer under the Bharat 4G companion policy. Together, we aim to bring affordable 4G connectivity to every corner of the nation," BSNL wrote in an X post.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced through its X (formerly Twitter) handle that it is preparing to launch a new AI/ML-powered solution to combat spam communications on its mobile network. This initiative aims to further enhance the company’s service quality.

BSNL recently began the rollout of its 4G network and is currently in the process of testing its 5G network. According to the company's announcement, the cutting-edge technology is in the final stages of development.

Once deployed, it will proactively identify, neutralise, and eliminate spam communications before they reach BSNL users. The solution is scheduled to be revealed at the India Mobile Congress 2024, a prominent telecom industry conference and trade show set to take place from October 15-18.

