BSNL AirFibre offers high-speed wireless internet at affordable price: Here's plan details, how to book

BSNL is in the news due to its affordable recharge plan after the recent tariff hike by private telecom operators. The company has attracted the attention of new subscribers who are looking for an affordable recharge plan. If you need a high-speed internet connection, the state-owned company offers affordable fibre broadband plans. However, if you are based in an area where fibre connectivity is not available then you can avail BSNL AirFibre service. The state-owned telco has been offering this service even before the launch of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service. Here are all the details you need to know about BSNL AirFibre service.

BSNL AirFibre tariff plans

BSNL AirFibre service is available in all parts of the country. The state-owned company offers three plans to its AirFibre subscribers, which offer high connectivity and plenty of data. BSNL AirFiber plans are priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 899. Here are all the details you need to know about these plans.

BSNL AirFibre Basic plan

This plan is priced at Rs 499 and is valid for one month. It offers up to 30 Mbps of speed till 3,300GB. The speed reduces to 2 Mbps beyond 3,300GB. In addition to this, subscribers also get unlimited calling with this recharge plan.

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plus plan

Priced at Rs 699, this plan is valid for one month and provides speeds of up to 40 Mbps for 3,300GB. After reaching the limit, the speed decreases to 4 Mbps. Additionally, subscribers enjoy unlimited calling with this recharge plan.

BSNL AirFibre Basic Value plan

Priced at Rs 899, this plan is also valid for one month and offers speeds of up to 50 Mbps for 3,300GB. Similar to the first plan, the speed reduces to 6 Mbps after reaching 3,300GB. Subscribers also benefit from unlimited calling with this recharge plan.

How to book BSNL AirFibre

Step 1: To book BSNL AirFibre, simply go to Google Search and look for "book my fibre," then click on the provided link: https://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in/.

Step 2: On the subsequent page, fill in all the necessary details.

Step 3: Choose your desired plan and provide your address. By following these steps, you can easily register for BSNL AirFibre, and the company will reach out to you for further proceedings.

