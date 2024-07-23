BSNL 4G: How to check tower location near you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL tower near you

After the recent price hike, many telecom subscribers are switching to state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) due to its affordable recharge plan. The company is also taking advantage of the opportunity. It is now rolling out its 4G at a much faster pace. It has recently achieved a milestone of 1,000 sites on air this week on July 21 for the 4G saturation project. In addition to this, recently, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government will form a performance monitoring unit to oversee the rollout of 4G services by the state-run telecom operator BSNL. “Those daily targets will be monitored by the secretary (Department of Telecommunications) and by myself,” the minister added.

If you are also planning to switch to BSNL to enjoy fast internet speed at an affordable price, you need to be located near a BSNL tower.

Why is the location of the nearest tower important?

A cellphone handset contains a radio transmitter and receiver for sending and receiving signals from other phones. These signals are low-powered and can only travel short distances, allowing cell phones to communicate with the nearest base station, also known as a "cell." The base station routes signals from multiple cell phones and transfers calls between base stations. For a cellphone to make calls, it needs to have a clear line of sight to a mobile phone base station and a quality, uninterrupted radio signal.

You can use the Sanchar Tarang portal to find the nearest towers and check if they are 2G/3G/4G or 5G enabled. Here’s how.

How to find BSNL tower near you

Step 1: Go to https://tarangsanchar.gov.in/emfportal

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘My Location’

Step 3: On the next screen enter your name, email, mobile number, and captcha

Step 4: Click on ‘Send me a mail with OTP’

Step 5: Enter OTP.

Step 6: In the next screen you will get a map with all the cell phone towers that are located near you.

Step 7: Click on any tower to get signal type (2G/3G/4G or 5G) and operator information.

