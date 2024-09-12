BSNL 4G: How to check if your SIM card is 4G enabled? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to check if your BSNL SIM card is 4G enabled

Recently, major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi increased their recharge plans by up to 15 percent. Consequently, many telecom subscribers in India began switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned telecom company took advantage of this situation and sped up the rollout of its 4G services to attract as many new subscribers as possible. BSNL has recently completed work on 25,000 4G mobile sites and plans to install 100,000 mobile towers across the country for the 4G rollout, incurring an expenditure of around Rs 13,000 crores. It is anticipated that 75,000 4G mobile towers of BSNL will be operational by Diwali, significantly enhancing network connectivity for users.

BSNL Rajasthan Circle recently announced that its subscribers can check online whether their SIM is 4G enabled or not. If your SIM is not 4G-enabled, you can get it upgraded for free by visiting your nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC) or retailer shop.

If you are already a BSNL subscriber and want to know whether your SIM is 4G enabled or not, you can check it by following these steps.

A step-by-step guide on how to check if your BSNL SIM card is 4G enabled

Step 1: Go to this link- https://rajasthan.bsnl.co.in/4G/getmobileinfo.php

Step 2: Enter your BSNL mobile number and click on ‘Submit’

Image Source : FILE How to check if your BSNL SIM card is 4G enabled

The next page will show your SIM card’s 4G status. This is how you can check if your BSNL SIM card is 4G enabled online.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched its 4G services nationwide and has begun testing its live TV services. The installation of wireless live TV services through BSNL FTTH in Madhya Pradesh has been completed. Currently, this service is being offered to consumers in Madhya Pradesh for free as part of the testing phase. This marks the first-of-its-kind service in the country, and the testing is being initiated in Madhya Pradesh. BSNL live TV services are accessible through a new app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G not working? Your smartphone might be the problem; here's why