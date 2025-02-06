Big security alert! Dangerous SparkCat virus found in 28 applications

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Virus detected

If you use a smartphone, whether Android or iPhone, this news is crucial for you. A new and highly dangerous malware named SparkCat is spreading rapidly, infecting thousands of devices worldwide. Unlike common viruses, SparkCat is capable of stealing sensitive data, including cryptocurrency wallet recovery phrases.

What is SparkCat malware?

According to Kaspersky’s latest report, SparkCat is a malicious software development kit (SDK) found in multiple apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This malware steals personal data by scanning images stored on users' devices. If you have unknowingly downloaded an infected app, your financial and personal information could be at risk.

Apps infected with SparkCat virus

So far, 18 Android apps and 10 iOS apps have been confirmed to carry this malware. One of the known infected apps is ChatAi. If you have downloaded this app or any other suspicious app, uninstall and delete it immediately to protect your data.

How SparkCat Steals Your Data

Scans photos in your phone: SparkCat scans images stored on your device, searching for cryptocurrency wallet recovery phrases. Uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR): It reads text from images using Google ML Kit OCR, allowing it to steal sensitive information. Recognizes multiple languages: The malware can recognize keywords in English, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, French, Italian, and more, making it highly dangerous.

How to protect your smartphone from SparkCat?

Avoid downloading unknown apps: Always install apps from trusted sources with good reviews. Check app permissions: If an app asks for unnecessary access to your storage or camera, avoid it. Keep your software updated: Regular updates help fix security vulnerabilities. Use a reliable antivirus: Security apps can detect and block malware threats. Never store crypto wallet phrases as screenshots: Write them down securely instead.

