Bengaluru engineer's tearful exit exposes toxic workplace culture

A young software engineer from Bengaluru garnered significant attention on LinkedIn when a fellow user recounted how a toxic work environment compelled him to resign. The engineer's departure was not due to a lack of performance; instead, he endured emotional distress and constant humiliation at his workplace. In the shared post, it was noted that during a virtual meeting, the engineer became overwhelmed and broke down in tears after simply seeking clarification on a project, which was met with anger rather than support. The account painted a picture of a chaotic and unhealthy work atmosphere, characterised by a lack of proper onboarding and structure, where employees were expected to figure things out on their own. It was highlighted that any mistake could result in public shaming.

One comment from the employee reflected the prevailing sentiment: they had stopped anticipating praise and were merely hoping to avoid embarrassment in front of their peers. Additionally, it was mentioned that the engineer’s manager frequently made calls at odd hours, dismissed concerns, and unjustly blamed team members.

When the engineer ultimately decided to leave the job, the manager's farewell was notably cold, stating, “Good luck finding another job. Let’s see how long you last there.” This narrative resonated with many, emphasising that the core issue was not merely leaving a job but escaping a workplace that compromised their self-respect.

The story concluded with a poignant reminder about the significance of leadership, pointing out that a poor manager could transform a dream job into a nightmare, while a good manager could make even a challenging role feel worthwhile. Thus, it was suggested that appreciating good managers is essential, as they are not as common as one might think.

