Average Revenue Per User, internet subscribers increased in April-June quarter, according to latest TRAI data

In the April-June quarter, the total number of people using the internet in India went up from 95.44 crore to 96.96 crore. This means there was a 1.59 percent increase in the number of internet users. Out of the 96.96 crore internet users, 4.204 crore use wired internet, and 92.756 crore use wireless internet. This information was provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The number of people using broadband internet went up by 1.81 percent from 92.407 crore to 94.075 crore at the end of June. However, the number of people using narrowband internet decreased from 3.034 crore to 2.885 crore. The number of people using wired internet increased from 3.379 crore to 3.511 crore in June, which is a growth of 3.90 percent. The percentage of people using wired internet also increased from 2.41 percent to 2.50 percent, with a growth rate of 3.67 percent.

According to TRAI, monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2.55 per cent, from Rs 153.54 to Rs 157.45 in the period. On the year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 8.11 per cent in the April-June quarter. Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs 150.74 to Rs 154.80 and postpaid ARPU per month also increased from Rs 187.85 to Rs 189.17.

On an all-India average, the overall MOU (minutes of usage) per subscriber per month decreased by 2.16 per cent from 995 to 974. Prepaid MOU per subscriber is now 1,010 and postpaid MOU per subscriber per month is 539. The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 119.928 crore to 120.564 crore in the April-June quarter, registering a growth of 0.53 per cent over the previous quarter, said TRAI. Out of the total subscription, the share of rural subscription increased from 44.52 per cent to 44.67 per cent.

