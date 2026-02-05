Asus opens pre-orders for Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 in India; Vivobook Ryzen AI laptops announced Asus has opened pre-orders in India for its latest AI-powered laptops, including the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14, while also expanding its Vivobook lineup with new models powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors. The new laptops are aimed at professionals, creators, students, and everyday users.

New Delhi:

Asus, one of the leading brands known for laptops and smartphones, has just kicked off pre-orders in India for its newest AI laptops, including the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14. They are also rolling out fresh Vivobook models with AMD Ryzen AI processors. These laptops are not just for techies—they are built for anyone, from students and creators to professionals who want some AI muscle in their daily work.

Zenbook S16 or Zenbook 14: Pre-book, price and availability

If you are interested in the Zenbook S16 or Zenbook 14, pre-orders are open now. Official sales start February 12. You’ll find them at Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus Eshop, Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorised retailers. The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will show up in stores during the first week of March.

Pricing-wise, the Zenbook S16 comes in at Rs 1,69,990, staking its claim as Asus’ flagship AI laptop in India. The Zenbook 14 starts at Rs 1,15,990. The new Vivobook lineup is a bit more wallet-friendly, starting at Rs 62,990 and going up to Rs 1,04,990, depending on which model or processor you pick.

When will the laptop be available to buy?

If you pre-order the Zenbook S16 or Zenbook 14 before February 11, you can grab extra perks worth Rs 5,599 for just a rupee. That gets you a two-year extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection. After you buy, just redeem the offer on Asus’ promotions site.

Specifications

Zenbook S16:

Zenbook S16 packs the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 and a 50 TOPS NPU for serious on-device AI work. It has a sharp 16-inch 3K OLED display that runs at 120Hz, plus Dolby Vision and a tough but sleek metal chassis made from Asus’ Ceraluminum.

Zenbook 14:

The Zenbook 14 runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430, offering a 14-inch OLED touchscreen in a slim, light package with solid battery life—great for people who are always on the move. The new Vivobook models use AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series chips and bring AI features to a more affordable price range. They focus on big displays, AI acceleration, and dependable performance for students and professionals alike.

You will be able to pick up these new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops at Asus stores, online, and through authorised partners across India. With this launch, Asus is betting big on AI-powered laptops for all kinds of users.