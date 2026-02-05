Amit Shah launches Bharat Taxi App- India’s cooperative ride hailing platform: How does it work? Amit Shah launches Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing app, aimed at providing a fair and transparent alternative to existing cab platforms. The app focuses on empowering drivers by reducing commission charges while offering affordable rides to passengers across India

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah kicked off 'Bharat Taxi' on Thursday, calling it India’s first ride-hailing platform run by cooperatives. This came after they tested things out for two months with a pilot. Right now, you will find Bharat Taxi in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

The plan is to roll out the services across the country in the next two years. Shah said they want to see it reach every corner of India, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya, all within three years.

Drivers actually share in the profits at Bharat Taxi.

When you book a ride, you can pick from cars, three-wheelers or even two-wheelers.

Currently, companies like Uber, Ola, and Rapido control most of the ride-hailing market here. Bharat Taxi is registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and it officially started on June 6, 2025. There are no commissions or surge prices—drivers get their share of the profits directly.

Bharat Taxi stands out as a homegrown answer to the big, foreign-funded platforms. Eight major cooperative organizations are backing it, and they started running the pilot in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat back in December.

The cooperation ministry says Bharat Taxi is now both the world’s first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, and the biggest mobility platform owned by drivers. Since launching the pilot, more than 3 lakh drivers have signed up, over 1 lakh users have registered, and in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, people are booking over 10,000 rides every day.

Over 300,000 drivers have signed up for Bharat Taxi

And people are showing interest in the homegrown taxi service. As per the reports, more than 300,000 drivers have been signed up, more than 100,000 users have registered, and drivers are giving more than 10,000 rides per day in Delhi-NCR as well as in Gujarat.

So far, drivers have earned direct payouts of around Rs 10 crore.

Emergency assistance

Verified ride data

Enable drivers to work on other platforms without exclusivity clauses.

The platform puts drivers—called 'Sarathis'—at the centre, offering health and accident insurance, retirement savings, and a strong support system. They’ve set up support centres at seven spots in Delhi to help out.

