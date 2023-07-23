Apple Watch Heroics: Trail runner's life saved after accidental fall

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch saved trail runner's life after accidental fall

Apple Watch has helped to save a trail runner's life after falling during a run. The smartwatch called an ambulance after Robert Naess fell during a trail run.

AppleInsider reports, following a holiday, Naess decided to go for a trail run. Despite being a keen runner and having covered the route numerous times, 59-year-old Naess slipped at one bend.

"The skid had Naess fall chest-first into the edge of a wall, before landing on the floor," the report further stated.

The incident cracked multiple ribs of Robert and collapsed one of his lungs too. He could not pull out his iPhone to contact an ambulance as he was in terrible pain and was having trouble breathing as well.

However, he was wearing an Apple Watch and was listening to podcasts via AirPods. He made the call to the emergency services himself rather than waiting for Fall Detection to go into effect.

Within about 15 minutes, he got help and was immediately taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 15 Leaks- Will there be a change in the dynamic island design?

Over the period, Apple Watch has received several compliments for saving lives and assisting wearers in difficult circumstances.

Last month, a man credited Apple Watch's fall detection feature for saving his life by calling emergency services and his wife.

He fell from a ladder and hit his head, and his Apple Watch Series 8 called emergency services and his wife as the fall detection kicked in.

In February this year, an Apple Watch had helped to save the wearer's life, by alerting about a racing pulse following a nap that led to a diagnosis of severe internal bleeding.

Also, in January, an Apple Watch had been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

ALSO READ: Threads, Meta's app, faces drop in usage: Here's why

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.

Latest Technology News