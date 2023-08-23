Apple's warning: Don't sleep next to charging iPhones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple has issued a cautionary notice advising users against charging their iPhones while sleeping and discouraging them from sleeping next to devices during charging. The tech giant has flagged potential discomfort and injury arising from this practice.

To mitigate these risks, the company urges customers to exercise common sense and avoid situations where the skin comes into direct contact with the device or charger. The advisory explicitly states not to sleep on or place devices, power adapters, or wireless chargers beneath blankets, pillows, or the body while connected to a power source. Instead, users are encouraged to keep iPhones, power adapters, and wireless chargers well-ventilated when charging or in use.

Furthermore, Apple extends a cautionary note to users with physical conditions that might hinder their ability to sense heat against the body. The advisory also mentioned avoiding the use of third-party chargers that might not deliver the appropriate voltage safely for iPhone charging. Damaged cables, which could pose risks during charging, are also discouraged.

The advisory includes guidelines such as refraining from using power adapters in wet environments and avoiding connection or disconnection of the power adapter with wet hands.

In other updates, Apple has introduced enhanced features for its audio streaming service and media player app, 'Apple Podcasts'. This includes subscription analytics available through Apple Podcasts Connect. Creators can now monitor listener engagement with premium subscriptions, track free trial starts, paid subscriptions, conversion rates from free trial to paid, and estimated proceeds from subscriptions.

The company is aiming to ensure a safe and optimal experience for its customers while providing valuable insights to creators on their subscription-based content.

