Apple to revamped Siri with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT Integration in early 2025: What to expect?

Apple is gearing up to introduce a completely revamped version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, with the rollout expected to begin in early 2025. Following the recent iOS 18 release alongside the iPhone 16 series, the much-anticipated AI updates are on the horizon. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Siri features and Apple’s AI plans.

Apple Intelligence to roll out in phases

Apple Intelligence, which was announced at WWDC 2024, is set to bring several new AI-powered features to Apple devices. While the iPhone 16 comes pre-installed with iOS 18, Apple Intelligence is expected to be phased in throughout 2025. The first wave of updates will begin with iOS 18.1, scheduled for release in mid-October 2024.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the revamped Siri could arrive as early as January 2025, shipping with iOS 18.3 instead of the expected iOS 18.4. This timeline would follow Apple’s typical iOS.3 release pattern, potentially coming earlier than anticipated.

Key features coming with iOS 18 updates

iOS 18.1 (Mid-October 2024): Light Siri refresh, Photos Clean Up, Writing Tools, and Notification Summaries.

iOS 18.2 (December 2024): Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration.

iOS 18.3 (Early 2025): Full release of revamped Siri with Apple Intelligence.

Revamped Siri: A personal assistant redefined

The centrepiece of Apple Intelligence is the new Siri, which will boast significant upgrades in both design and functionality. The updated Siri will feature a glowing light that wraps around the screen edges when activated, adding a visually engaging element to interactions. This design change is intended to create a more immersive user experience.

Apple has also enhanced Siri’s capabilities with onscreen awareness, allowing the virtual assistant to perform actions based on the content displayed on the device. Additionally, Siri’s language-understanding abilities have been greatly improved, making it more adept at handling complex commands and maintaining conversation context.

ChatGPT integration boosts Siri's AI capabilities

In a major AI partnership, Apple has collaborated with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into Siri. This integration will enhance Siri's ability to handle more advanced tasks, such as generating text and complex responses, and it will be available across iPhone and Mac devices.

With this powerful AI enhancement, Siri will be able to seamlessly switch between voice and text inputs, offering users greater flexibility. Whether typing or speaking, Siri will provide richer, more natural interactions, further positioning it as a leading personal assistant.

What to expect in early 2025?

As Apple continues to roll out iOS 18 updates, users can look forward to a transformative Siri experience early next year. With new design elements, deeper AI integration, and enhanced functionality, Siri is set to become a more powerful and intuitive assistant.

