Apple to open sixth retail store in India on February 26, expands Mumbai presence

New Delhi:

Apple just announced its sixth store in India, and this is situated in Borivali (Mumbai), set to open on February 26. This marks their second store in the city, after Apple BKC’s big debut. Even though Apple will not show up at the upcoming India AI Impact Summit from February 16 to 20, it is making its presence felt in the country by rolling out more stores.

Six stores in, and another one on the horizon

With Apple Borivali, the company hits six physical stores across India. They kicked off their India retail push in 2023 with Apple BKC and Apple Saket. In 2025, the rollout picked up pace with three more openings: Apple Hebbal, Apple Koregaon Park, and Apple Noida. Word is, a seventh location is coming to Hyderabad. The company hasn’t made it official yet, but they’re already hiring managers and leaders for the spot, so it’s pretty clear something’s in the works.

Apple’s rapid expansion is not random, but business in India is booming

Tim Cook keeps calling India a core growth market. On a recent earnings call, he mentioned the company just had its best-ever retail quarter worldwide. He also confirmed another Mumbai store was on the way—now we know that’s Apple Borivali. Apple broke its own India revenue records last quarter, with big numbers for iPhone, Mac, and iPad, plus its best-ever results for services.

People seem to love the experience

Apple’s retail stores aren’t just about selling gadgets—they are designed as community hubs, and Indian customers are clearly responding. Trade-in deals, special promos, and a growing lineup of devices and services are all helping to boost sales.

With six stores soon up and running and another likely coming soon, Apple’s making it obvious: they’re in India for the long haul, and they’re confident about what comes next.