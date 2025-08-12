Apple to launch budget MacBook in 2026: Price to start under Rs 53000 for students Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new affordable MacBook in early 2026, priced from Rs 61,306, with a student version at Rs 52,535. Powered by the same A18 Pro chip as the iPhone 16 Pro series, this laptop will offer AI features and a 13-inch display, marking the first budget-friendly MacBook

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch an all-new entry-level MacBook, which will not be part of its existing Air or Pro lineup. This budget-friendly laptop is expected to feature the same powerful chipset used in the latest iPhone Pro models, making it an attractive option for students and everyday users looking for Apple performance at a lower price.

Price and launch timeline (Expected)

According to a report by DigiTimes, the upcoming MacBook could be priced starting at USD 699 (around Rs 61,306), with a special student offer at USD 599 (roughly Rs 52,535). The laptop is expected to debut in early 2026. Currently, the most affordable Apple laptop in India is the MacBook Air M1 (2020), priced at Rs 54,990.

What makes this MacBook different

Unlike the Air and Pro series, this new model will reportedly be designed as a completely new category in Apple’s laptop lineup. The device is rumoured to feature a 13-inch display, offering a balance between portability and usability for students and casual users.

Powered by the A18 Pro chipset

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple’s A18 Pro chip will power the affordable MacBook, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This chip supports Apple Intelligence AI features, meaning the upcoming MacBook could offer advanced AI-driven tools for productivity and creativity.

Production timeline

Kuo predicts that mass production for this MacBook will begin in late 2025 or early 2026, which aligns with the reported launch window. This timing would allow Apple to target the student market during early 2026, potentially launching alongside new educational discounts.

Current affordable Apple laptop option

At present, the MacBook Air M1 remains Apple’s most affordable laptop, offering a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It also supports AI-enabled features, though its M1 chip is now several generations old. The upcoming A18 Pro-powered MacBook could offer a major performance boost at a price that undercuts even the Air series.