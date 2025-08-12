iQOO Z10 Lite 4G unleashed with Snapdragon 685, 50MP camera: Price and availability iQOO Z10 Lite 4G with a Snapdragon 685, 50MP camera, AMOLED display, IP68/IP69 ratings, and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W charging will cost RUB 16,999 (approx. Rs 18,700).

New Delhi:

iQOO has recently launched the Z10 Lite 4G smartphone in the Russian market, featuring a Snapdragon 685 processor, a 50-megapixel camera and a large 6,000mAh battery. The handset bears similarities to Vivo’s Y-series design and arrives as a variant of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G that debuted in India earlier this year.

Price and availability

The iQOO Z10 Lite 4G starts at RUB 16,999 (which is around Rs 18,700) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model On the other hand, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs RUB 18,499 (which is around Rs 20,300). It comes in Taiga (Green) and Glacier (White) colour options. Availability is currently limited to Russia; there is no confirmation on its release in India or other markets.

Display and performance

The device sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution (1,080×2,400 pixels), 60Hz–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 394ppi pixel density.

It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset built on a 6nm process, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera setup

The iQOO Z10 Lite 4G features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout.

Battery and charging

One of the highlights of the device is its 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging — faster than the charging speed of the Indian 5G variant. This ensures extended usage and quicker top-ups.

Connectivity and security

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and GNSS. An in-display fingerprint scanner is included for biometric authentication.

Differences from the Indian variant

The Indian iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, launched in June for ₹9,999, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a slightly larger 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a marble-like finish on the back. The Russian 4G variant has a solid colour design, a different main camera module design, and improved dust/water resistance ratings.