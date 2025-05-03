Apple to launch 15 new devices in 2025: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 and more Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a total of 15 new devices in 2025, including the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, next-gen AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch updates. Major announcements are expected to begin at WWDC 2025 in June, followed by a September event.

New Delhi:

If you are an Apple fan, then 2025 is the year for an upgrade. According to multiple leaks, Apple is preparing to launch 15 new devices, including smartphones, AirPods, smartwatches, laptops and smart home gadgets. While some products like the MacBook Air 2025 and iPad Air have already made their debut, much more is expected throughout the year.

Apple gears up for 15 device launches in 2025

WWDC 2025 to kick off major announcements

Apple is expected to start unveiling its new lineup from June 2025, during its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). The developer-focused event may include previews of hardware as well as software enhancements powered by Apple Intelligence (AI).

iPhone 17 Series May Ditch Plus Variant

The most anticipated launch will likely come in September 2025, when Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 series. The lineup is rumoured to include:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (replacing the Plus model)

Furthermore, the leaks suggest that the Plus model may be discontinued and replaced by the sleeker iPhone 17 Air.

AirPods Pro 3 with Apple Intelligence and H3 chip

Apple also plans to launch the third generation of AirPods Pro. These new earbuds may feature real-time translation, AI integration, and the latest H3 chipset, bringing significant upgrades in audio and smart features.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 with advanced health monitoring

Next in line are Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. These wearables are rumoured to include enhanced health tracking capabilities such as:

Hypertension detection

Satellite connectivity

5G RedCap support

These features aim to make the upcoming Apple Watches some of the most advanced health-focused wearables on the market.

Apple's new smart home device: HomePad

In a new product category, Apple is reportedly working on a smart home device called HomePad, expected to feature a 6 to 7-inch display. This device could function as a central smart hub for Apple’s ecosystem and may offer seamless integration with iPhones, iPads, and HomePod Mini. A HomePod Mini software update is also expected this year.