Jio offering 11 months of unlimited calling, SMS and data under Rs 900: Details here Reliance Jio has launched a long-validity recharge plan that offers unlimited calling for 11 months at just Rs 895, averaging Rs 80 per month. Tailored for JioPhone and Jio Bharat Phone users, this plan includes 50 monthly SMS and 2GB of monthly data.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom service provider with over 46 crore users, has continued to offer the most affordable plans. The latest entry is a long-validity recharge plan priced at just Rs 895, which has been designed to offer 11 months of unlimited calling and more, which puts pressure on competitors like Airtel.

Talking about the biggest highlight, this recharge monthly cost averages to just Rs 80, making it one of the cheapest calling plans in the market.

Plan benefits at a glance

This Jio prepaid plan offers 336 days (which is around 11 months) of validity and enables the user to enjoy unlimited voice calling to any network across the country. But one must know that it also includes 50 free SMS per month, which could be considered fine if you do not have to send many messages, and could be sent to any network, and a total of 24GB of high-speed data, which is capped to 2GB per month.

This plan is best suited for users who rely primarily on calling and light data usage. It’s especially useful for senior citizens or budget users who prefer not to recharge frequently.

Who can use this plan?

It’s important to note that this Rs 895 recharge plan is exclusively available for JioPhone and Jio Bharat Phone users. If you are using a regular smartphone, this plan won’t be applicable. However, users looking to minimise monthly costs can still benefit by switching to a JioPhone, which is designed specifically for such budget plans.

Should you for this Jio plan?

Jio’s Rs 895 plan is a smart choice for users seeking a long-term, affordable calling solution. While it’s not available for smartphone users, those with JioPhone or Bharat devices can enjoy nearly a full year of service without the headache of monthly recharges — a move that’s sure to make rivals like Airtel take notice.