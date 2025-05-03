BSNL's 180 days plan under Rs 900 offers unlimited calling and data: Details here This plan is a great alternative for users tired of monthly recharges, offering long validity, daily free SMS, and 90GB data without daily limits. It's a direct challenge to expensive plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

New Delhi:

BSNL, the state-run telecom company, continues to offer value-packed prepaid plans that outshine private giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi when it comes to long validity and low cost. Its latest ₹897 plan has made headlines by offering 180 days of service at a budget price, becoming a popular choice for crores of users looking to escape costly monthly recharges.

Long validity with unlimited calling

The Rs 897 prepaid plan from BSNL is one of the most economical long-term plans in the market. With a validity of 180 days (around 6 months), it offers unlimited calling to any network across India. This removes the hassle of monthly recharges and provides peace of mind to users who primarily need calling benefits.

90GB Data of data with no daily cap

One of the best parts of this plan is its data flexibility. BSNL offers a total of 90GB of data for the entire 180-day duration. Unlike other telecom operators that impose daily data limits, BSNL allows users to consume data at their own pace. Whether you want to use all 90GB in a week or stretch it for six months, the choice is yours.

100 Free SMS daily for extra convenience

Alongside calling and data, this plan also includes 100 free SMS per day, making it a complete pack for users who rely on messaging services or use SMS-based verification frequently.

Ideal for budget-conscious users

For users who prefer longer validity and do not require daily heavy data usage, the Rs 897 BSNL plan is a game-changer. It’s particularly beneficial for senior citizens, secondary SIM users, or anyone looking to maintain a number with minimal expense.

BSNL's plan offers maximum value at minimum cost

If you are frustrated with frequent recharges or looking for an affordable alternative to private telecom providers, BSNL’s Rs 897 plan is worth considering. With half a year’s validity, no daily data restriction, and unlimited calling, it’s one of the best long-term prepaid plans available in India right now.