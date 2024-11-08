Friday, November 08, 2024
     
Apple’s Vision for 2027: Smart Glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, and new MacBook lineup

Apple is working on expanding its wearable technology lineup with advanced smart glasses and AirPods featuring built-in cameras. These futuristic devices may not arrive until 2027 at the earliest, as they are still in development stages, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their release.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2024 14:44 IST
Apple Vision for 2027, Smart Glasses, AirPods, MacBook lineup
Image Source : APPLE Apple’s Vision for 2027: Smart Glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, and new MacBook lineup

Apple is reportedly working on new wearable products, including smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras, marking an expansion of its visual intelligence technology. As per the report of Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the anticipated release date for these devices is around 2027, though they remain in development and may not reach final production. Apple’s venture into wearable augmented reality (AR) and visual technology aligns with its recent focus on innovative, interconnected products.

Inspired by Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration

Apple’s smart glasses are expected to share similarities with Meta's Ray-Ban Stories, which will feature built-in cameras, microphones and speakers.

Unlike full AR displays, Apple’s glasses will further focus on offering users enhanced functionality through visual intelligence, leveraging a feature-rich yet minimalist approach.

This design will mirror Apple’s approach with the Apple Vision Pro, to further aim at maximizing its multibillion-dollar investment in vision-based technology.

AirPods camera and other updates expected at October event

In addition to smart glasses, Apple is also developing AirPods with outward-facing cameras. While this feature raises questions regarding privacy, Apple’s experiments with the form factor suggest a focus on integrating visual intelligence within wearables. This October, Apple may introduce more hardware updates, including the M4 Mac lineup, iPad Mini 7th Gen, and iPad 11th Gen, alongside the new M4 Mac Mini and 24-inch iMac. With these advancements, Apple is establishing a stronger foothold in wearable tech and visual intelligence, shaping a future of integrated, user-focused devices.

Expanding Apple’s ecosystem of innovation

Apple’s commitment to developing a seamless, interconnected ecosystem is underscored by its advancements in wearable technology. By integrating visual intelligence into more devices, Apple aims to solidify its position as a leader in next-generation tech solutions. With its well-known focus on innovation and sophisticated design, the upcoming smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods are expected to generate significant anticipation.

