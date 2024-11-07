Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Last chance to grab BSNL’s 365-days plan with 600 GB data under Rs 2,000

This offer provides an excellent opportunity for BSNL users to enjoy a full year of service with extensive benefits at a reduced cost—but hurry, today is the last day!

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2024 21:30 IST
BSNL
Image Source : FILE BSNL

As the festive season wraps up, BSNL is giving a last chance to customers to avail of its special annual plan at a heavily discounted price. Competing with top telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, the state-run telecom company introduced this Diwali offer, which includes a long-term plan under Rs 2,000 at a surprisingly low price.

However, if you are willing to avail the offer, then today is the final day to avail it.

BSNL offers a special Diwali Discount on an annual plan

In the festive offer, BSNL introduced its festive offer (starting from October 28), providing a discount on the popular Rs 1,999 recharge plan (until November 7). Users who recharge today can get an instant discount of Rs 100, bringing the effective cost down to just Rs 1,899. 

This will enable the subscribers to enjoy all the benefits of the annual plan while saving money.

Enjoy year-long benefits with a single recharge

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 recharge plan has been designed as an annual package, where the users will not have to worry about monthly recharges- as they get a full 365 days of service in one go. This annual plan, now available for Rs 1,899, includes:

  • Free calling
  • 600GB data
  • SMS services
  • Year-round connectivity 
  • Under Rs 2000 (affordable price)

Generous data allowance: 600GB for 365 days

This BSNL recharge plan is data-rich and offers a total of 600GB for the entire year. This makes it an excellent choice for users looking for ample internet access at a low price. With 600GB, users can stay connected, stream, and browse without worrying about data shortages.

Additional benefits

In addition to free calls, data, and SMS, BSNL’s plan also includes access to free music and games, adding extra value to the package. BSNL announced this offer on its social media platform X, reminding customers that if they recharge with the Rs 1,999 plan by today, they will get an instant discount of Rs 100.

