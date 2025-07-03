Apple's foldable iPhone dream becomes reality with commencement of production Apple is set to launch its foldable iPhone next year. The company has begun production of its prototype model, and once testing wraps up, it will move forward with mass production.

New Delhi:

The long-awaited arrival of Apple's foldable iPhone is just around the corner. Millions of Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the launch of this innovative device, as the company has moved forward with the production of its prototype model. Reports indicate that three prototypes are currently in the works, which will subsequently enter the Engineering Verification Testing (EVT) phase. Speculation suggests that Apple could unveil this foldable iPhone as early as next year. The production of the prototype model officially began last month in June, marking the first step towards the realization of Apple’s foldable iPhone. The development cycle will progress through stages P1 to P3 before it undergoes rigorous testing in the EVT phase. Upon completion of the testing phase, a limited trial production run will take place. According to insiders, the rollout of Apple's foldable iPhone might occur in the second quarter of 2026.

Testing for two months

Each prototype is set to remain in testing for two months, during which Apple’s supply chain partners will conduct limited trial production. Following this, production partners Foxconn and Pegatron will oversee verification to ensure quality and standards. Once this comprehensive process is finalized, full-scale mass production is planned to commence, with an initial production run of 7 million units. Depending on market reception, production numbers could increase further.

Apple’s foldable phone features

In terms of features, Apple’s foldable phone is poised to compete fiercely with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, which currently dominates the foldable market. With Apple's entry, the competition is sure to heat up. The new foldable iPhone is expected to boast a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer cover display, measuring 9.2mm thick when closed, and just 4.6mm when unfolded. It will likely incorporate a robust hinge as well as innovations such as a Touch ID sensor.

