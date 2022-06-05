Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
Apple's AR/VR headset to feature Hollywood director's content: Report

Apple is gearing up to introduce a toolkit for developers to add camera and voice functionality to their apps, enabling hands-free control ahead of the headset's arrival.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
Noida Published on: June 05, 2022 18:10 IST
Apple, Apple headset
Image Source : FREEPIK

Apple VR 

Tech giant Apple is reportedly teaming up with Hollywood directors to create video content for its upcoming augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset.

Sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times that Jon Favreau is just one of the directors involved -- he is reportedly tasked with delivering a mixed reality experience based on Prehistoric Planet, the dinosaur-filled Apple TV Plus series he produced, reports The Verge.

Unfortunately, it does not look like users will be able to immerse themselves in a Jurassic Park-like landscape anytime soon as the tech giant may not launch its headset until 2023.

The mixed reality device may not make an appearance at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) either, as Apple may shift its focus towards software instead.

Sources told the NYT that Apple is gearing up to introduce a toolkit for developers to add camera and voice functionality to their apps, enabling hands-free control ahead of the headset's arrival.

Apple has not yet confirmed the existence of the headset, but the device will likely be capable of offering both immersive virtual reality experiences, as well as virtual overlays made to look like they are part of the real world.

