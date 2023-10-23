Apple's anticipated October event may feature fresh 24-inch iMac: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple's anticipated October event may feature a fresh 24-inch iMac: Details

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new 24-inch iMac by the end of this month, marking a significant development following the M1 iMac's debut in early 2021. According to insights shared by Bloomberg's tech analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to make this announcement as early as October 30.

Expected features and launch timeline for the upcoming iMac

While the specific chip hasn't been confirmed, Gurman previously hinted that this new iMac would feature an M3 chip, as reported by The Verge.

Gurman has shared insights that suggest a broader Mac-focused product launch is planned toward the end of October. He anticipates that various configurations of the iMac, alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and other high-end Pro models, will not be available for shipping until November.

This strategic timing, coupled with Apple's earnings announcement scheduled for November, hints at an intriguing development within the company.

A new affordable Apple Pencil

In other Apple news, the tech giant is enhancing the options available to iPad users by introducing an affordable Apple Pencil. This new Apple Pencil offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, providing a dynamic digital drawing and note-taking experience.

The Apple Pencil's design features a matte finish and a flat side for convenient magnetic attachment to the side of an iPad, allowing easy storage and charging through a USB-C cable.

Expected price for Apple Pencil

This new Apple Pencil is set to hit the market, priced at Rs 7,900 (or Rs 6,900 for educational purposes), beginning in early November. This addition is poised to cater to the needs of a diverse user base and expand the creative and functional capabilities of Apple's ecosystem.

